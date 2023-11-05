Virat Kohli's record equalling 49th ODI ton, Jadeja's five-for help India crush South Africa by 243 runs

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], November 5: Combined with the batting pyrotechnics of Virat Kohli, who created history on his 35th birthday by scoring his 49th ODI century, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons, and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, a rampant India ran riot at the Eden Gardens, decimating South Africa by a whopping 243 runs in the battle of one and two in the points table on Sunday.

This was India's eighth win in as many matches maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament so far.

Chasing a massive 327 for victory South Africa team got off to a poor start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed in form Quinton de Kock for 5 with Proteas losing their first wicket for 6.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen played cautiously but the required run-rate kept climbing.

Ravindra Jadeja was introduced into the attack in the ninth over and the left-arm spinner dismissed skipper Bavuma for 11 to leave South Africa at 22/2 in 8.3 overs.

In the next over Mohammed Shami was introduced into the attack and the in form pader sent Aiden Markram packing for 9 caught behind by KL Rahul to put Proteas in a spot of bother at 35/3.

All-rounder Jadeja struck again getting the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen leg before wicket for 1 to leave South Africa tottering at 40/4.

In the next over Shami got his second scalp dismissing Rassie van der Dussen leg before wicket for 13 as Proteas lost half of their side for 40.

David Miller and Marco Jansen helped South Africa scratch their way to 50-run mark in 15 overs.

Jadeja cleaned up Miller as South Africa lost their sixth wicket for 59.

The star Indian all-rounder looked unstoppable cleaning his Keshav Maharaj for 7 to put South Africa in further trouble at 67/7.

Kuldeep Yadav also joined the party dismissing Marco Jansen caught by Jadeja with Proteas further down the drain at 79/8.

In the next over Jadeja got his fifth scalp dismissing Kagiso Rabada caught behind for 6.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Lungi Ngidi for duck as the South African team was bundled out for 83 and India registered yet another thumping 243-run win.

Earlier in the day opting to bat first India got off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma attacking right from the word go and opener Shubman Gill playing the supporting role by rotating strikes.

The Rohit-Shubman duo notched up 50-run partnership for the opening wicket in just 4.3 overs hitting Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to all parts of the ground.

An inspired change from South Africa captain Temba Bavuma paid dividends as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rohit Sharma for 40 from 24 balls.

Virat Kohli walked out to bat on his 35th birthday after skipper's wicket and along with Gill took team's total to 91 at the end of first powerplay of 10 overs.

Just after the first powerplay Keshav Maharaj got the priced scalp of Shubman Gill for 23 as India lost their second wicket for 93 in 10.3 overs.

Shreyas Iyer joined Virat Kohli and helped Team India reach triple figure mark in 13.1 overs.

Iyer-Kohli pair batted sensibly notched up 50-run stand for third wicket. India too crossed the 150-run mark in 26 overs.

The birthday boy Kohli went on to score his 71st ODI half-century in 67 balls. After Virat, Iyer too went on to hit his fifty in 64 balls.

The Kohli-Iyer duo crossed triple figure mark for the third wicket. India too went past the 200-run mark in 33.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer kept the scoreboard moving with batting but lost his wicket against the run of play as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 77 off 87 balls to leave India at 227/3 in 36.5 overs.

After Iyer's wicket Protea bowlers tightedned the screws and choked the flow of runs. In trying to up the ante KL Rahul lost his wicket for 8 dismissed by Jansen.

Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat and opened his account with a boundary to take team's total beyond 250-run mark in 43 overs.

Yadav was dismissed after playing a short cameo of 22 from 13 balls as wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock took a brilliant catch of Tabraiz Shamsi's bowling as India lost their fifth wicket for 285 in 46 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat with Kohli and the duo took India's total beyond 300-run mark in 48 overs.

Virat Kohli went on to score his 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons. Birthday boy Virat took 119 balls to reach to his milestone.

Jadeja's unbeaten 29 from 15 balls and Virat's unbeaten 101 helped India pile a massive 326/5 in 50 overs.

Brief scores: India 326/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 101*, Shreyas Iyer 77; Keshav Maharaj 1/30) vs South Africa 83/10 in 27.1 overs (Marco Jansen 14, Rassie van der Dussen 13; Ravindra Jadeja 5/33).

