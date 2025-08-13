Virat Kohli’s Social Media Activity Hints at Australia ODI Return

Virat Kohli's recent Instagram activity has grabbed the attention of cricket fans amid rumors that he may retire from ODI cricket soon. Over the past year, Kohli stepped away from T20 and Test formats, leaving the 50-over game as the only format in which he and skipper Rohit Sharma are active players. Several media reports suggested that both Rohit and Kohli could retire from ODIs later this year. The tour of Australia is expected to be their final assignment for India. Following the tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India plans to ask the duo to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a move that could prompt them to bid farewell to international cricket.

Kohli liked this post on Instagram. I dont think that kohli gonna retire anytime soon pic.twitter.com/5msVzIXxkC — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIA) August 13, 2025

Kohli recently liked a post on Instagram from a fan account showing him training with Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin. The post read, “Virat Kohli prepping for the Aussie ODIs!” Kohli had shared the same photo last week through his Instagram story and thanked Amin for his guidance during the off-season.

Fans welcomed the update as a sign that Kohli is focused on the upcoming Australia series and remains committed to the Indian ODI team. Both Kohli and Rohit have expressed interest in playing in the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest ODI batters in history. He has scored 51 centuries in 302 matches and amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. India will begin their next ODI assignment in Australia on October 19, followed by a home series against South Africa in December.