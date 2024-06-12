Virat Kohli's Struggles Continue as Opener in T20 World Cup 2024; Dismissed for Golden Duck by Saurabh Netravalkar

Virat Kohli's woes as an opener continued in the T20 World Cup 2024 as he was dismissed for a golden duck against the USA on Wednesday. The Indian batting superstar, who moved up to open in the tournament, edged a delivery from Indian-origin pacer Saurabh Netravalkar to the wicketkeeper.

This marks Kohli's third consecutive low score in the ongoing tournament, following earlier dismissals of 1 and 4 against other opponents. The 35-year-old's struggles intensified after being dismissed off the first ball for just the second time in his T20I career.

Netravalkar, who played a pivotal role in USA's surprising victory over Pakistan, also accounted for India captain Rohit Sharma (3). Rohit, who started the tournament with a match-winning half-century, has since been unable to replicate his form, scoring 13 and 3 in subsequent matches.

India, aiming to advance to the Super 8 stage, will be concerned by the form of their opening duo of Rohit and Kohli. Despite Kohli's outstanding IPL 2024 performance, where he scored 741 runs opening for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he has struggled to translate that success to the international stage. India last won the T20 World Cup in 2008 and will be eager for Kohli to regain his form as they continue their campaign in the tournament.