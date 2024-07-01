Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup Celebration Picture Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post In India

India created history on Saturday night by winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years. Virat Kohli, the most followed cricketer on social media, has added another milestone to his illustrious career. Known for breaking records, Kohli has now set a new one on Instagram. He posted a photo celebrating the victorious moment, and it has become the most liked post by any Indian on Instagram, surpassing the previous record held by Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding post.

Kohli's post celebrating the World Cup victory has amassed over 18 million likes, overtaking the 16.26 million likes garnered by Kiara's wedding announcement post from February 7, 2023.

While posting this photo Virat wrote, "Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 jai hind".

Meanwhile, Both Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also announced his retirement from T20Is, had refrained from playing the format since India's 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal exit. Their return for the 2024 edition culminated in Sharma's impactful performance, finishing as the tournament's second highest run-scorer with 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70.