Virat Kohli's Test average falls to eight-year low

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Star India batter Virat Kohli's form dip continued as he failed to fire in the first Test against Bangladesh held at Chennai.

In both innings of the Test, Kohli delivered poor scores of 6 and 17. While in the first innings, he chased an outside off stump delivery by Hasan Mahmud, in the second innings, he fell victim to a wrong leg-before-wicket decision. Having chosen to not review it, the Ultraedge discovered the bat making contact with the ball, which would have ruled Virat not out had he opted for a review.

Virat is having a poor run of form across all formats this year. In 15 matches and 17 innings this year, he has scored just 319 runs at a sub-par average of 18.76, with just one half-century to his name and a best score of 76 made during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Now, in Tests, Virat's average is at an eight year low. In 114 Tests, he has scored 8,871 runs in 193 innings at an average of 48.74, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. The last time his average was lower than this was during November 2016, when he averaged 48.28.

The period of 2020s has not been kind to Virat in white colours. In 30 Tests played since the start of 2020, he has scored just 1,669 runs at an average of just 32.72, with just two centuries and eight fifties in 52 innings. His best score is 186.

In five Tests and eight innings during the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, Virat has scored 392 runs at an average of 49.00, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 121. In order to secure their maiden WTC title, India would no doubt need Virat to fire in coming matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, which will determine if they will make the hat-trick of WTC finals, having lost to NZ and Australia so far in the title clash.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

At the end of day three, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) unbeaten, having lost their top order consisting of Rohit (5), Jaiswal (10) and Virat (17) early. India leads by 308 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor