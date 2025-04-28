Virat playfully enacts KL Rahul's 'Kantara-inspired' celebration after DC-RCB clash

New Delhi [India], April 28 : A conversation between RCB star Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul after their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash has gone viral, with the former playfully enacting the latter's 'Kantara-inspired' celebration in apparent fun.

Virat and all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Sunday helped RCB chase 163 runs from a worrying position of 26/3, avenging a loss to DC at their home venue at M Chinnaswammy Stadium.

In the previous match between the two sides on April 10, KL played an aggressive knock of 93* in 53 balls, helping DC chase 164 set by RCB.

After the win, KL, who is otherwise seen as a reserved and calm personality, appeared very animated, thumping his chest and pointing towards the ground and at his jersey as if saying that it (M Chinnaswammy Stadium) is his. He was also seen tapping his bat on the ground. Later, he revealed the celebration to be inspired by the 2022 Kannada movie, Kantara.

Following yesterday's match, videos surfaced of Virat playfully enacting KL's celebration and sharing a laugh.

With so much interest and curiosity among fans, Delhi Capitals (DC) revealed the conversation between the two Indian team members on X.

KL started by jestfully remarking that it was good that Virat got out during the final overs of the chase.

"That's what I told him. Good that he got out," said KL.

Virat matched the jestful remark.

"You know what I thought? I would finish the match, do this (mimicking KL's Kantara-inspired celebration) and hug you. These guys do not know how we are off the field," Virat said hugging KL.

https://x.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1916867407903142049

Incidentally, fan armies of both players had posted memes on social media.

Virat and KL share a strong bond, with the wicket-keeper batter crediting the 36-year-old for often backing him during tough times as a cricketer.

Coming to the match, DC posted 162/8 after electing to bowl first. KL (41 in 39 balls, with three fours) and Tristan Stubbs (34 in 18 balls, with five fours and a six) were the top scorers for DC, who struggled to put a big partnership together.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) were the top bowlers for RCB. Krunal Pandya (1/28) also delivered a crucial spell of four overs.

During the chase, RCB was struggling at 26/3, then Virat (51 in 47 balls, with four boundaries) and Krunal Pandya (73* in 47 balls, with five fours and four sixes) put on a 119-run stand, taking RCB to the brink of a win. Then Tim David (19* in five balls, three fours and a six) performed the finishing duties, helping RCB to a six-wicket win with nine balls to go.

Krunal won the 'Player of the Match' for his performance.

RCB is at the top of the table with seven wins and three losses, giving them 14 points. DC slipped to fourth spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.

