Virat, Rohit, Pant and other Team India stars arrive in Nagpur ahead of first ODI against England

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 : Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and others arrived at Nagpur airport on Sunday evening ahead of the first ODI against England.

India will play a three-match ODI series against England, beginning on February 6. The squad for this series remains the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy, with one changeHarshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for three-match ODI series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

On Sunday, Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game.

The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match'. While Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

