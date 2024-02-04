Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction about India's two rising youngsters

New Delhi [India], February 4 : Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that youngsters Yashasvi Jasiwal and Shubman Gill will dominate the world of cricket for the "next decade".

Jaiswal scored 209 in the first innings which was laced with 19 boundaries and 7 maximums. He singlehandedly powered India to a score of 396.

On Sunday, in the second innings, when India found themselves in grave trouble, Gill rose to the occasion and scored a crucial 104 to propel the hosts to a score of 255.

"Glad to se two youngsters, both under 25 rising to the ocassion and standing out. Very likely that these two will dominate world cricket for the next decade and more," Sehwag wrote on X.

Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar hailed Shubamn's skills as he made his way to his third Test ton in challenging circumstances.

"This innings by Shubman Gill was full of skill! Congratulations on a well timed 100," Sachin wrote on X.

Gill's knock helped India set a total of 399 for England to chase down and possibly repeat another 'Bazball' miracle which took place in Headingley in 2019.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan emphasized the importance of ton on Gill's mindset.

"This by @ShubmanGill, will him the most satisfaction out of his all international centuries. Came at the time when the pressure was mounting on him. Well done buddy," Irfan wrote on X.

In the final moments of Day 3, England got off to a positive start with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett putting up a 50-run stand. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Duckett (28) with the help of extra bounce forcing out an edge and ending his stay on the crease.

