Vision 2023: Hardik Pandya as India's new white ball captain

The year 2022 was quite unfortunate for Indian cricket with the men in blue losing the T20 World Cup in Australia rather shamefully after Buttler and Hales thrashed Indian pacers and spinners brutally. The year 2023 is going to be quite critical for BCCI and men in blue. Keeping the future in mind Hardik Pandya is all set to take over India's white ball captaincy.

BCCI top brass has discussed the plan with Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain has sought some time to respond. Rohit Sharma led India at the T20 World Cup, a year after Virat Kohli-led side crashed out in the Super 12 stage. India managed to go past the Super 12 stage in Australia but they were hammered by England in a one-sided semi-final.Hardik was first given the opportunity to lead India's T20I side in Ireland -- a tour that came after IPL 2022 and he led the side to 2-0 win. Hardik also led India in the final T20I of a 5-match series in the West Indies. He recently led India to a 1-0 win in a 3-match T20I series in New Zealand.