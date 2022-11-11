VVS Laxman appointed India head coach for New Zealand tour, Dravid rested

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has been rested for the upcoming New Zealand tour, giving the coach's reigns to VVS Laxman on Friday.

Dravid will resume his coaching duties after the New Zealand tour. The Indian team will tour Bangladesh following the Kiwi tour according to sources.

The Men in Blue will play Bangladesh on December 4 in the first of three One-Day Internationals after having played New Zealand on November 30 in the final ODI of the tour.

The first of a three-match T20I series on India's tour of New Zealand will take place there on Friday.

Laxman, who oversees the National Cricket Academy, has served as India's coach for brief periods, including earlier this year's travels to Ireland and Zimbabwe and the most recent home ODI series against South Africa. He also oversaw the India Under-19 team, which triumphed in the ODI World Cup in February.

Along with giving the coaching staff a holiday, India has also rested senior batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as well as regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Indian all-arounder Hardik Pandya will serve as the team's captain for the T20I series, while Shikhar Dhawan will take the helm for the ODIs.

India suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, halting their campaign.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.

Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor