VVS Laxman pays condolences to former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away at 77

New Delhi [India] June 24 : Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman pays condolences to former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday in London, aged 77.

Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London, where he had lived for several decades. With a classical left-armer's action, Doshi scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

VVS Laxman posted on his X handle, "Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi Sir. Always enjoyed talking about the game with him. Heartfelt condolences to Nayan and his entire family. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Indian veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on his X handle, " RIP Dilip Doshi sir. Condolences to the family."

Former Indian wicketkeeper/batter Parthiv Patel also posted on his X handle, "I'm heartbroken and still in shock about Dilip uncle... he was truly special. Nayan, thinking of you all with love and strength."

In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled Doshi's demise, stating, "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace."

Doshi left his mark in the ODIs and finished with 22 wickets in 15 ODIs while maintaining an economy of 3.96. Doshi represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket and picked up 898 wickets in 238 appearances at 26.58.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32.

At Nottinghamshire, the West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Among his accomplished feats, Doshi played an immaculate role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India orchestrate a memorable victory.

