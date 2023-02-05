Harmanpreet Kaur said that the Women in Blue are ready for the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. The Indian women’s team captain wrote on Twitter that she is excited to lead the team at another big tournament. She wants to take the trophy home. India qualified for the final of the last Women's T20 World Cup which took place in 2020. They suffered a defeat against Australia Women in the summit clash. Earlier this year, they competed in a tri-series in South Africa, where they finished runners-up, losing against South Africa Women in the final. This series would have helped India Women get adjusted to the conditions in South Africa ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Harmanpreet is India Women’s only centurion in T20Is when she accomplished the feat against New Zealand back in 2018 in the West Indies. India’s opening match in the World Cup is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 12 at the Newlands in Cape Town. Bangladesh fast bowler Jahanara Alam said that India would be a force to be reckoned with in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The speedster reckoned that the Women in Blue have plenty of cricketers who could make a significant impact for them in the mega event in South Africa that gets underway on February 10.“India undoubtedly is a strong team. So, from that aspect, it won’t be fair to take two names. India have some big names in their teams. Shafali Verma is full of confidence after winning the World Cup. Renuka Thakur bowls brilliantly among young stars. “And if I look at the seniors, Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana are in brilliant form throughout. They are game-changers. I don’t think it will be fair for me to take one or two names,” Jahanara was quoted as saying in her interview with India Today.



