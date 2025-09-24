Wanindu Hasaranga Gives Abrar Ahmed a Taste of His Own Medicine During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returned the favour to Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed during their Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Abrar had dismissed Hasaranga in the first innings with a clever delivery and celebrated by copying the Sri Lankan star's famous gesture. Hasaranga responded in style during Pakistan's chase of 134.

Watch #PAKvSL LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/sKVxNygeBK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2025

In the sixth over, Hasaranga took a stunning low catch at mid-off to remove Fakhar Zaman, who had earlier been hit on the head by a bouncer from Dushmantha Chameera. He immediately imitated Abrar’s celebration to settle scores.

Moments later, Hasaranga struck again, dismissing Saim Ayub for just two runs and repeated Abrar's celebration. Cameras caught Abrar smiling from the dugout as Hasaranga playfully turned the tables.

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana also had a key role in the sixth over, taking the wickets of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi had earlier claimed three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two each.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara