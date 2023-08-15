Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Colombo, Aug 15 All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing ...

By IANS | Published: August 15, 2023 11:07 AM2023-08-15T11:07:03+5:302023-08-15T11:10:06+5:30

Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket | Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Next

Colombo, Aug 15 All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing Test cricket.Hasaranga said the reason behind the move is to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

"We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur