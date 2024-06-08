Wanindu Hasaranga surpasses Lasith Malinga to become highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20Is

Dallas [US], June 8 : During the ICC T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka skipper and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga surpassed legendary seamer Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.

The Sri Lanka and Bangladesh rivalry once again lived up to the expectations of the spectators as the Tigers left the Lions dazed with a nail-biting two-wicket win at the Grand Prairie Stadium in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday (local time).

In this match, Hasaranga took two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 32 runs.

With these two wickets, he completed 108 wickets in T20I cricket and went past Malinga who has 107 wickets in this format. The other players with the most wickets in T20Is for Sri Lanka are Nuwan Kulasekara (66), Ajantha Mendis (66), and Dushmantha Chameera (55).

Coming to the match, where anticipation was brimming before every delivery. Momentum changed within the blink of an eye and fans were sitting still at the edge of their seats praying for their team to win.

Sri Lanka was bundled out on a paltry score of 124/9. Nuwan Thushara and Dhananjaya de Silva made early inroads and delivered two quick blows to Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh made tough work of it, chasing down a target of 125, arriving at the finish line with six balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

