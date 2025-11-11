Wanindu Hasaranga’s Perfect Googly Dismisses Babar Azam During Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Rawalpindi (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Sri Lanka’s leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a perfect googly to dismiss former Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the first ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

On the second delivery of the 24th over, Hasaranga delivered a ball that pitched outside off and turned sharply in. Babar Azam advanced to drive but the ball slipped through a small gap between his bat and pad to crash into the off stump. He scored 29 runs off 51 balls with three boundaries.

Hasaranga celebrated the wicket in his trademark style while head coach Sanath Jayasuriya applauded from the dugout.

Hasaranga was on fire in the match, taking three key wickets. He dismissed Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for 32, and Mohammad Rizwan for five to put Pakistan under pressure.

PAK vs SL 1st ODI Playing 11s

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah