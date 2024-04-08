"Want our fans to be loudest": PBKS skipper Dhawan sends message to home crowd

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 8 : Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan sent a message to the home fans to fill the stadium and be at their loudest for their upcoming home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

After an inspiring win over the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the PBKS are all set to return home for their next encounter of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

PBKS will face SRH at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, and this will be the first night match at the stadium.

Dhawan and head of cricket development, Sanjay Bangar expressed their excitement ahead of returning to their home stadium.

"We, as players, always want our fans to be the loudest. And Punjab fans already have it in their blood to be vocal and expressive at all times. So, we are delighted to return to our home crowd and cannot wait to meet with everyone who comes out to cheer for us at the stadium," Dhawan said as quoted from a press release by PBKS.

Bangar further added that the side will work even harder to ensure that home crowd expectations are met.

"We are always aware that our fans want the best from us at all times. Whenever we are playing at home, our fans always have it in them to be the loudest and their constant support always inspires us to leave no stone unturned to get the desired results. So, I urge all the fans to fill up the stands to the brim once again on Tuesday, and help us add another win to our results and maintain our 100 per cent home record," Bangar said.

This season the PBKS journey began with a stunning win over the Delhi Capitals in front of the home crowd. They suffered two consecutive defeats but bounced back against GT to make it two wins out of four.

