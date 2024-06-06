"Want to cover all bases in these conditions": Jasprit Bumrah following IND-IRE clash in T20 WC 2024

New York [US], June 6 : Following his brilliant bowling performance against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, India's right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah said that he wants to cover all the bases in the United States's conditions.

Bumrah was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding spell, in which he snapped two wickets and conceded just six runs in his spell of three overs, where he bowled one maiden over as well.

A half-century by skipper Rohit Sharma, fine finishing by Rishabh Pant and scorching spells by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were the highlights as India started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note by thrashing Ireland by eight wickets at Nassau County Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter Pant's bat produced the winning shot in the end, which came on the second ball of the 13th over.

The fast bowler asserted that in the T20Is the players have to be proactive and adapt to the conditions.

"Coming from India, with the ball seaming around, I wouldn't complain when there's help for bowlers. In this format, you have to adapt to the conditions, you have to be proactive. I am trying to stick to the plans and go back to what has worked for me. You always want to cover all the bases in these conditions. You got to be prepared, very happy with the outing today," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian bowlers put pressure on the Irish batters from the start and had them struggling at 50/8. Some fightback from Gerath Delany (26 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Joshua Little (14 in 13 balls, with two fours) helped Ireland push the total to 96 in 16 overs.

Hardik Pandya (3/27), Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Mohammed Siraj (1/13) and Axar Patel (1/3) put up fine bowling performances.

During the run-chase of 97 runs, a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma (52 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and a supportive knock by Rishabh Pant (36* in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India secure an eight-wicket win.

