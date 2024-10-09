"Want to keep repeating good performances": Nitish Kumar after win over Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Following a match-winning performance against Bangladesh in the second T20I, Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir for letting him play with freedom and fearlessness.

In only his second T20I, Nitish delivered a performance to remember with an explosive knock of 74 and two wickets to go with it, helping India secure a massive 86-run win over Bangladesh at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking on the post-match presentation, Nitish said that initially he took his time but after a no ball he faced from Mahmadullah, everything went in his favour.

"It feels great to represent India, feel so proud about this moment. Grateful for everything. I should give credit to the captain and coach. They gave me the licence to play fearless cricket. I took my time initially, but after that no-ball everything went in my favour. It feels great to play for the Indian team. I want to continue in this same way. Want to keep repeating such good performances."

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. India was reduced to 41/3 at one point, but Nitish (74 in 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) put on a match-saving stand of 108 runs. Hardik Pandya (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a fine cameo to power India to 221/9 in their 20 overs.

Rishad Hossain (3/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/16) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run-chase of 222 runs, Bangladesh initially kept up with the run-rate, but lost wickets continuously. Except Mahmadullah (41 in 39 balls, with three sixes), nobody could really play a decent knock and Bangladesh ended with 135 on the board with nine wickets lost. India won by 86 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and Nitish (2/23) were among the top bowlers for India. Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag got a wicket each.

India has won the three-match series 2-0.

Nitish won the 'Player of the Match' award for his fine all-round show.

