Want to play for India, will work hard for it: Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh on Tuesday said that she wants to play for the Indian women's cricket team and work hard for it.

Simran made headlines as Gujarat Giants broke the bank to acquire her for Rs 1.9 crore during the WPL 2025 auction, making her the most expensive player of the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Earlier in the day, Simran received a grand welcome from her family and locals in Dharavi after she became the most expensive buy at the WPL 2025 auction.

Speaking to the reporters, Simran said that she's feeling very happy and proud of herself after becoming the most expensive player of the upcoming season.

"I am feeling very happy and proud...I worked hard a lot and believed in myself...I want to play for India and will work hard for it...The family supported me a lot...," Simran said.

Simran's father Jahid Ali Shaikh thanked everyone for supporting her. He added that the uncapped batter has made everyone proud.

"I thank everyone for supporting her and I am feeling very good. She has made everyone proud..." Jahid Ali Shaikh told reporters.

Simran Shaikh's mother Akhtari Bano Shaikh said that she's feeling very proud of her daughter.

"I am feeling very good. She received a very good welcome from everyone," Akhtari Bano Shaikh told reporters.

Earlier in the WPL 2025 auction, a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants ensued for the uncapped batter. Starting with a base price of Rs 5 lakh, Simran was eventually signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for a staggering Rs 1.9 crore.

Speaking toon Tuesday, Simran shared her aspirations and admiration for Virat Kohli. "My dream is to meet Virat Kohli once. I just want an India jersey, and that's why I'm putting in all this effort," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Simran acknowledged the support of her family and her determination to justify the franchise's faith. "I thank the GG (Gujarat Giants) family. After receiving such a huge amount, it's now my responsibility to perform for them. I thank my parents because, in my community, there isn't much support for such things, but they have always stood by me," she added.

Simran, who played for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season, featured in nine matches.

Gujarat Giants' squad for WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik.

