'Want to replicate Azam Khan’s style in my game,' says Desert Vipers all-rounder Aryan Lakra

Dubai, Dec 24 Making an impactful international debut is not a privilege too many cricketers can boast of but Aryan Lakra made his presence felt when he scored 84 on his ODI debut against USA in August, 2022.

The Desert Vipers have acquired the services of all-rounder Aryan Lakra for season 2 of the DP World International League T20 after finishing as runners-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The left-arm-spinner-cum-left-hand-batsman who made a humble beginning playing school cricket went on to captain the UAE U16 and U19 squads including the one that participated in the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in their qualification.

Just as he was to transition into the senior national team, he suffered a setback. “I was supposed to make my debut for the senior team against Ireland in early 2021 but I tested positive for. This delayed my debut by about 16 months but I eventually had the opportunity to make my ODI debut against USA where I did well and 11 days later, I made my T20I debut against Singapore. I also went on to play for UAE in the ICC Men’s T2o World Cup in Australia later that year,” said the 22-year-old Aryan Lakra who has his roots in Haryana, India.

Aryan believes the DP World ILT20 provides a massive platform for young players like him.

“Season 1 was a great success and going forward the tournament is only going to get a lot bigger with more superstars coming in. Getting a chance to play alongside them is an opportunity everyone looks for.”

“I think if players like us do well in this tournament and show the world that we are as good as any of the players coming in, it could help us get a chance to be a part of any of the franchise-based leagues that take place around the world,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Aryan said, “The Desert Vipers were the runners-up last season so this team definitely knows how to go about winning games. I’m really excited and extremely grateful to be a part of the squad this year. It’ll be great to contribute to the team in a way that’ll hopefully help us lift the cup.”

Aryan also looks forward to interacting with all the big names that’ll be a part of the 2024 edition of the tournament scheduled to begin in January. “Our team has the likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Azam Khan so I look forward to sharing the field with them. David Warner, a modern-day legend, is also a part of this tournament and I would love to be able to interact with him,” he said.

“Azam Khan is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball you’ll see and we bat in similar situations so I’d definitely pick his brain on a thing or two and try to replicate his style in my game,” he concluded.

The DP World ILT20 Season 2 will feature Australia’s World Cup hero David Warner, Andre Russell, David Willey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana. More than 100 international and 24 UAE players will feature in the tournament.

The DP World ILT20 will begin on 19th January in Sharjah while the tournament final will be staged at the iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Dubai International Stadium on February 17.

