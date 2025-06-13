"Want to win our first ODI series in Sri Lanka": Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan

New Delhi [India] June 13 : As Mehidy Hasan Miraz tries to revive Bangladesh's declining ODI fortunes, he faces a serious test of his leadership abilities. The new captain assumes control at a time his squad has plunged to its lowest ICC ranking in 19 years.

Mehidy's first assignment will be in Sri Lanka, where Bangladesh will play their hosts in three ODIs starting on July 8. He said that he is targeting a series win in a country where Bangladesh has won just four out of 36 ODIs. Bangladesh will be playing 50-over cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy in February this year, where they made a swift exit after defeats to India and New Zealand.

"We want to win our first ODI series in Sri Lanka. The first match is very important as we haven't been playing a lot of ODI cricket lately. We didn't play many last year. It is going to be challenging as we used to playing 15-20 every year, usually," Mehidy Hasan said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Mehidy has previously led Bangladesh in the 3-0 ODI series defeat against West Indies in December, where he was pitching for Najmul Hossain Shanto, whom he has replaced this time permanently.

"I made my captaincy debut in a different circumstance. I was the vice-captain, so I had to step up as Shanto got injured. It is difficult to captain the side in that situation. It was Shanto's set-up. I just had to run the field. I gathered experience in those four ODIs, but captaincy is better on a long-term basis. I will try to get the team to a good position in 12 months."

Mehidy led particularly well at the age-group level. He is the most experienced Under-19 captain of all time, with a win percentage of 62.5 in Youth ODIs.

"I have learned a lot from my captains in the past. I will use that knowledge as the ODI captain. I have always followed how they took their decisions strongly. A captain has to take strong decisions in tough situations. You might not get a second chance. How you take the decision, is an important thin."

Mehidy wants Bangladesh's top-order batter to perform well in ODIS regardless of whether he gets to bat or out.

"I want my top-order batters to do well in ODIs.It doesn't matter whether I get to bat or not, the team must win regardless."

