"Wanted to be brave in our approach": Sciver-Brunt after England women's 38-run win over India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Following England Women's 38-run win against India Women in the first T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, England batter Nat Sciver-Brunt said that they wanted to be brave in their approach.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sciver-Brunt said it was a good wicket and helped spinners in the game. She further added that the slower balls were quite effective.

"Really happy. Great to be back with the England girls and give a performance like that. We wanted to stand up and be brave in our approach, Danni did that very well and took the pressure off me, really pleased with how the partnership went. We have different strengths and we work together well as a partnership and really pleasing and happy for her as well. The wicket was pretty good, it was holding a touch for the spinners and the slower balls were quite effective which made it slightly difficult for the batters," Sciver-Brunt said.

Sciver-Brunt was named the 'Player of the Match' for her performance.

Danielle Wyatt (75 runs from 47 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77 runs from 53 balls) powered England to 197/6 in the first inning.

Renuka Singh bagged a three-wicket haul and led the Indian bowling attack. Shreyanka Patil scalped two wickets.

In the run chase, Shafali Verma (52 runs from 42 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the 'Women in Blue'. Richa Ghosh (21 runs from 16 balls) tried to make a partnership in the middle order but fell short.

Sophie Ecclestone led the away side's bowling attack after she bagged a three-wicket haul in the second inning. Sciver-Brunt, Kemp, and Glenn picked up one wicket each to clinch a 38-run win in the first T20I game of the three-match series.

