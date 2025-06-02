Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 : Following his side's qualification to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win in Qualifier two, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer spoke about his equation with young, uncapped talent in the team and how he wanted to "be in a good environment" after parting ways with former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which he led to the title last year.

Iyer, the captain, continues writing history, as he became the first-ever captain to lead three different franchises to an IPL final, namely PBKS, Delhi Capitals, and KKR.

During the post-match presentation, Iyer talked about his mindset heading into the mega auction last year and his equation with the current management.

"I was not thinking about where I am going to go (during the auctions), I just wanted to be in a good environment. My mind space is more important than where I am going, I am very comfortable with the management and everyone around me have made me feel very comfortable. The environment is always positive," said Iyer.

Speaking about the younger, uncapped talent, the skipper talked about giving them the freedom and experience they need to perform and said he does not ask much of them.

"I just let them be, I do not ask too much of them, I love the fearless nature that we bring to the table, and also the ideas that they share. They would have a fair set of ideas about how to play that situation. Even though they have not got that much of experience, they have a brave nature and on such big occasions, they must gain more experience," he said.

Iyer said that when it comes to reaching finals, he is just living in the moment and the "job is half done".

"I want to cherish this moment, go out to the dressing room and celebrate with my team that we have reached the final. But I personally feel that the job is half done, so not going to think about the final that much. Just be in the moment, rejuvenate, relax, get a massage before tomorrow's game and be in a great mindset," he added.

PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. After losing Rohit Sharma early, a 51-run stand between Jonny Bairstow (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (44 in 29 balls, with two fours and two sixes) pushed MI forward. A 72-run partnership for the third wicket between Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav (44 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) helped MI keep a healthy run rate. All MI needed was a final push from Naman Dhir (37 in 18 balls, with seven fours) to take MI to 203/6 in 20 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Kyle Jamieson, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzi Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak took a wicket each.

In the run chase, PBKS had some stumbles initially despite a blitz from Josh Inglis (38 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six), who took down Jasprit Bumrah for 20 runs in an over.

An 84-run stand between Nehal Wadhera (48 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer helped PBKS maintain the required tempo for the chase. After quick dismissals of Wadhera and Shashank reduced PBKS to 169/5 in 16.4 overs, a ruthless Shreyas (87* in 41 balls, with five fours and eight sixes) took down pace to guide his team to five five-wicket win with an over left.

Ashwani Kumar (2/55) was the top bowler for MI. Trent Boult (1/38) and Hardik Pandya (1/19) took one wicket each. Bumrah was wicketless for 40 runs in four overs.

Iyer was given the 'Player of the Match' honour for his clutch knock.

The final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set for Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

