"Wanted to keep them under 150": Nat Sciver-Brunt after MI's 7-wicket win over RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 : Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt was pleased to see the bowling performance from the defending champions in the powerplay and wanted to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore before 150.

MI produced a well-rounded performance in all facets of the game to clinch a thumping seven-wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

After the game, Brunt expressed her delight over MI's exceptional bowling display in the powerplay which saw them reduce RCB to a score of 34/3 after the conclusion of the first six overs.

"We didn't read the game well the other night, a complete performance from the team tonight. We know that the wicket changes under lights and we wanted to keep them under 150. We were really happy with our powerplay bowling," Brunt said after the match.

You don't want to bowl too many in a row at the start or at the death as well, really lucky with the players we have in our squad. We spoke about putting a bit more pressure on the opponents in the powerplay (with the bat) and really enjoyed it from the sidelines," Brunt added.

The whole match was reflected in the RCB's struggle to pick up boundaries throughout their innings.

RCB managed to score just 14 boundaries, while MI struck 22 boundaries with seven wickets in hand and almost five overs to spare.

While chasing a paltry target of 132, everything went MI's way as they completely dominated RCB in every aspect of the game. MI got off to a quick start with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews firing all the cylinders in the powerplay. Their onslaught saw them put up a 45-run opening stand.

After MI lost three wickets, Amelia Kerr's (40*) blitz propelled MI to a thumping seven-wicket victory with almost five overs to spare.

MI clinched their third consecutive victory against RCB in the WPL.

