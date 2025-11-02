"Wanted to react positively, not think much": Sundar on his 49* after India's win at Hobart in 3rd T20I

Hobart [Australia], November 2 : Following his side's win over Australia in the third T20I, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed happiness with his knock, saying that he just wanted to "watch the ball, react positively and not think much".

Sundar's explosive 49* in just 23 combined with a late blitz from Jitesh Sharma helped India chase down 187 runs to level the series against Australia with a five-wicket win at Hobart on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Sundar said that he was mentally prepared for a chance to bat in the second innings.

"I just wanted to watch the ball really well and react very positively, and did not really think too much. I just wanted to watch the ball and just enjoy, and God was very kind today. I mean, it is such a great honour to represent the country, and whatever opportunity comes my way, I should be ready at that time, and that is the mindset I am in, and I work with every single day," he said.

Washington said that he needs to be well prepared have "all the answers to the questions" coming to him.

"I just need to be really well prepared, I need to have all the answers to the questions that will come to me and that is why we practise every single day and yes, whenever my opportunity comes, I am very happy and should be ready and that's the only thing which is on my mind all the time and as I said, it is a lot of fun playing at the highest level, we get this opportunity, so we just try and enjoy as much as possible," he added.

With this win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, contributions did come from skipper Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot. However, a blitz from Washington (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive.

