Warm-up venues confirmed for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Dubai [UAE], July 10 : Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, Derby County Ground and Loughborough University will all host warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2026 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup that commences in Birmingham on June 12, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

While the exact details of the warm-up fixtures are yet to be released, the three venues - that are rich in cricketing pedigree and have played a major role in enhancing the profile of women's cricket in recent times - will all host matches prior to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup that will be hosted by England and Wales next year.

Eight of the 12 teams that will compete in the expanded T20 World Cup have already been determined, with the final four sides to be locked in once the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier has been completed early next year.

The 12 sides will battle it out in 33 matches across 24 days and at seven venues in England and Wales in 2026 and all teams will be aiming to match the exploits of New Zealand when the White Ferns won their first T20 World Cup title in Dubai last year.

The fixtures and the groups for the T20 World Cup were revealed last month, with England to host Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Birmingham on June 12 ahead of the final at Lord's on July 5.

Group 1 features multiple-time champions Australia, 2024 finalists South Africa, Asian heavyweights India and Pakistan, along with two teams from the Global Qualifier.

Group 2 includes hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former winners West Indies and the other two teams from the Global Qualifier.

The seven venues that will be used during the event are Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and Lord's.

