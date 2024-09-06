Warner, Neesham, Willey among players in Zim Afro T10 season

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 6 : Cricket's fastest format is back for another season of contests and match-ups. This upcoming season of T10 cricket promises to be bigger and better, and will commence with Season 2 of Zim Afro T10 in Harare, a release said.

In the next four months, the T10 format will traverse across Asia, North America and Africa. The season kicks off with a return of Zim Afro T10 in Harare from September 21 to 29 with its player draft set to take place on September 8, the release said.

Six franchises in Zim Afro have signed their icon and global stars as direct signings before going into the draft, to complete their 15-man squad with an additional 16th player as their Global Icon. The squad will have as many as 6 local Zimbabwe players and icon and global star can also be from Zimbabwe.

Australian opener David Warner and the hard-hitting batter from West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite, have been signed by Bulawayo Braves Jaguars while Cape Town Samp Army went shopping and returned with England's David Willey, and Dawid Malan, Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmed.

The Durban Wolves have brought in New Zealanders Colin Munro and Mark Chapman along with Pakistan's left-handed power hitter Sharjeel Khan and Yasir Shah. The Harare Bolts roped in James Neesham and the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers locked in Chris Lynn from Australia. The New York Strikers Lagos side have picked Blessing Mazurabani from Zimbabwe as one of their big guns, along with Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Asif Ali (Pakistan), the release said.

Zim Afro T10 will be followed by Season 2 of the US Masters League, Abu Dhabi T10 and the inaugural Lanka T10 will conclude the season in December. Sri Lanka is set to become the second ICC Full Member nation, after Zimbabwe, to embrace the T10. The Lanka T10 will immediately establish itself as a key event on the Sri Lankan cricket calendar, showcasing the fastest and most thrilling format of the game.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, said, "We're gearing up for an exciting season, and this one is extra special for many reasons. Following last year's amazing success in Zimbabwe, the excitement is off the charts, and we're thrilled to start in Harare. The anticipation and enthusiasm are palpable, and we're eager to see how the format continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide."

Direct Signings:

Harare Bolts: Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka: Global Superstar), James Neesham (New Zealand: Icon), George Munsey (Scotland), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Kennar Lewis (West Indies).

Bulawayo Braves Jaguars: David Warner (Australia: Icon), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Nick Hobson (Australia), Kobe Herft (Australia)

Durban Wolves: Colin Munro (New Zealand: Global Superstar), Mark Chapman (New Zealand: Icon), Will Smeed (England), Sharjeel Khan (Pakistan), Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan), Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Cape Town Samp Army: Haider Ali (Pakistan: Global Superstar), David Willey (England: Icon), Dawid Malan (England), Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan), Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan), Adam Rossington (England), Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

NYS Lagos: Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe: Global Superstar), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka: Icon), Asif Ali (Pakistan), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Binura Fernando (Sri Lanka), Akhilesh Bogudum (USA), Oshane Thomas (West Indies).

Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers: Chris Lynn (Australia: Global Superstar), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka: Icon), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Luke Wood (England), Karim Janat (Afghanistan).

