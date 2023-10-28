Warner overtakes Virat Kohli, now fourth in total World Cup runs

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : Australian opener David Warner on Saturday overtook India's Virat Kohli to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in ICC World Cup history.

The 36-year-old achieved a personal landmark during the World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

In the match, Warner looked in amazing touch, scoring 81 in just 65 balls, with five fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 124.61.

In 24 World Cup matches, Warner has scored 1,405 runs at an average of 63.86 and a strike rate of almost 102. He has six World Cup tons, most by an Australian and four half-centuries, with the best individual score of 178.

In six matches of this World Cup, Warner has scored 413 runs at an average of 68.33 and a strike rate of over 112. He has two centuries and a fifty, with the best score of 163.

Viral Kohli has scored 1,384 runs in 31 matches at an average of 55.36, with three centuries and nine fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar (2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 fifties), Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs in 46 matches at an average of 45.86, with five centuries and six fifties) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (1,532 runs in 37 matches at an average of 56.74, with five centuries and seven fifties) are ahead of Warner.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

Australia have three wins in five games while New Zealand have four wins in five matches.

