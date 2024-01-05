Warner 'Pleased and relived' after reuniting with missing 'baggy green' caps

New Delhi, Jan 5 Australia opener David Warner said he is "pleased and relieved" after reuniting with his missing "baggy green" Test caps following his heartfelt public plea on social media.

Warner's baggy green went missing from his bag during the team’s flight from Melbourne to Sydney on the eve of his final Test match between Australia and Pakistan at his home SCG. The veteran opener then made a public plea via Instagram on Tuesday, expressing the sentimental value of the bag, particularly containing his cherished Baggy Green caps.

"I'm pleased and relived that I've got my baggy back in my hand," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram on Friday. "Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life. I am very grateful to all of those involved in locating it - the Qantas team, the freight company, the hotel and our own team management.

"It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days. I really appreciate it so thank you all," he further said.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, said: "The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel, with all the contents inside. The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday."

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia, CEO, added: "It's a huge relief David's cap has been located and a big thank you to everyone who was involved in the search. We really appreciate it."

The 37-year-old batter is playing his final Test match at the SCG against Pakistan. He is departing as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. Of his 8695 runs at 44.58 in Test cricket, he has compiled 793 runs at 49.56 at his home venue, making four centuries.

Warner made 34 in what is likely to be his penultimate innings in the long form of cricket as Australia reached 116-2 on the rain-disrupted second day of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Following his decision to retire from Test cricket, the two-time Cricket World Cup-winner on Monday announced he will also step away from ODI cricket.

