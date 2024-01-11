Warner's dramatic arrival: Helicopter to land on SCG for BBL showdown

New Delhi, Jan 11 David Warner will land at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as he plans to fly in a helicopter direct from his brother's wedding to play Big Bash League (BBL) match for Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers on Friday.

Warner is expected to touch down on the outfield about where the "Thanks Dave" logo was painted during his farewell Test, ESPNcricinfo reported. His arrival is expected to be at 5pm, subject to weather conditions.

"He's going to a lot of effort to come and play for us. We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket," Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu said.

Warner is scheduled to make three appearances for Thunder this season after his Test retirement, with the upcoming game against the Sixers being one of them.

