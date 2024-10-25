Warner's leadership ban lifted by Cricket Australia after successful review

Melbourne [Australia], October 25 : Cricket Australia on Friday lifted the lifetime leadership ban on former batter David Warner with immediate effect.

In the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, also known as the 'Sandpaper Gate', then-Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batter Cameron Bancroft received heavy sanctions from Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball-tampering during the series against South Africa. A leadership ban on Warner was among the sanctions imposed. Both Smith and Warner also were banned from international and domestic cricket for a year.

In a statement issued on Friday, CA said, "Cricket Australia's (CA) Conduct Commission has modified David Warner's lifetime leadership ban effective immediately."

In a unanimous decision, the independent three-member Review Panel determined that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have the ban lifted.

In its decision, the panel noted "the respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner's) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct".

The panel also considered references citing "the contribution that Warner has made, and can make in the future, towards the development of young cricketers in Australia if they were given the opportunity to be led by Warner, his important continuing role in fostering interest in cricket especially with the South Asian community in Australia and generally."

The hearing took place after Warner lodged an application to have the ban imposed in 2018 modified pursuant to Article 10 of the Code of Conduct.

Warner will now be eligible to hold leadership roles in all Australian Cricket competitions, including the Big Bash League (BBL), where he plays for Sydney Thunder.

Nick Hockley, CA Chief Executive said: "In 2022 we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure there was a fair and rigorous process in place for all players and player support personnel to have long-term sanctions reviewed."

"I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer," he concluded.

Warner retired from international cricket after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in which his side made a Super Eight stage exit. Having retired from Tests and ODIs earlier in the year, T20Is was the last format Warner retired from. With 18.995 runs in 383 matches at an average of 42.39, with 49 centuries and 98 fifties and multiple World Cups and an ICC World Test Championship mace to his name, he is considered as the greatest Aussie opener of the modern era. However, he is still active in the league cricket circuit, playing for various franchises worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor