"Was almost in tears laughing...": Australia skipper Marsh on Gulbadin Naib incident during Bangladesh clash

Gros Islet [Saint Lucia], June 26 : Following Afghanistan's move to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup after an eight-run win over Bangladesh in a rain-hit thriller, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said that Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib's dramatic and mischievous move to hold his hamstring to delay the proceedings was "one of the funniest things he had ever seen".

When the rain interrupted the action, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was captured on television cameras asking the team to slow down the action as while chasing 116 runs, Bangladesh fell just short of the Duckworth Lewis target. Gulbadin, acknowledging his coach's message, collapsed to the ground holding his hamstring hilariously.

Though Rashid said later that Gulbadin faced a cramp, he was not impressed by the 33-year-old's sudden collapse earlier.

It remains to be seen if the International Cricket Council (ICC) will look into Gulbadin's act and take an action ahead of the semifinal clash against South Africa on Thursday.

Saying as quoted by cricket.com.au, Marsh said about the incident, ""I was almost in tears laughing and at the end of the day it had no bearing on the game. So we can laugh about it now - but gee it was funny. It was outstanding."

After his fall, Gulbadin delivered two vital overs, even getting a wicket and was captured running aggressively after Afghanistan's victory. During the celebrations as well, Gulbadin was captured right at the front and centre.

If it was not enough cheekiness on Gulbadin's behalf, he posted on social media a picture with team physiotherapist Prasanth Panchada captioned "wonders can happen" might have done it.

Following the game, Rashid said on Gulbadin, "He had some cramp. I don't know what happened to him and I don't know what's going on in social media but that does not matter."

"We have not lost any overs, the rain came and we just went off, it is not something (that) brought a massive difference in the game ... for me, it is just like a small injury comes in, then you have to take some time," he added.

As per ICC playing conditions, it is "unfair for any fielder to waste time" and give authority to umpires to approach players or captains if they feel time wasting was "deliberate or repetitive"

A two-match ban is a maximum penalty for this type of time wasting though a first and final warning is more likely if Gulbadin's act was reported.

While Marsh appreciated the comic timing of the whole scene, Marsh said that it was tough for his team watch the game as their fate was dependent on the Afghanistan-Bangladesh clash after the loss to India. Australia needed Bangladesh to win to have a chance at qualifying for the semis.

"We watched it as a group. It was obviously a pretty amazing game was not it? A lot of twists and turns," he said.

"Obviously you want to keep playing this tournament and that was our only way of doing it. But there is also the element that it was completely out of our control and we only had ourselves to blame for that."

"We were all flat (when the final wicket fell). We were desperate to continue on in the tournament. But fair play to Afghanistan - they beat us and they beat Bangladesh and they deserve to be in the semi-finals," he concluded.

