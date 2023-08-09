"Was important for me to be myself": Suryakumar after win over West Indies in 3rd T20I

Georgetown [Guyana], August 9 : Following the seven-wicket win over West Indies, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said that it was important for him to be himself during the powerplay and play his shots, and added that batting with Tilak Varma at the other end gave him confidence.

Surykumar Yadav's vintage performance with bat and Tilak Varma's unbridled 49* kept India in the thick of the action as the Men in Blue clinched victory in the third ODI by 7 wickets at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

"It was really important to be myself when I went in to bat in the powerplay, that is what the team management also wanted. I have practised these (ramps and scoops) strokes a lot and I love doing that. We (himself and Tilak) have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great innings from him (Tilak) at the other end. It was running in the back of my mind (that India had never lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

With this win, India has managed to keep the series alive 2-1. There are two more games to go.

Electing to bat first, West Indies posted 159/5 in their 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers (25 in 20 balls, three fours and a six) and Brandon King (42 in 42 balls, five fours and a six) had a 50-run opening partnership. Following this, they lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 123/5 at one point.

A quick-fire 40* in 19 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes by Rovman Powell helped WI to cross the 150-run mark.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the chase of 160, India was reduced to 34/2 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) were dismissed cheaply. Then, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma held the innings together, carrying Men in Blue to the 100-run mark. Suryakmar was at his best, scoring 83 in 44 balls consisting of 10 fours and a six before being dismissed. Then it was Tilak (49* in 37 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Hardik Pandya (20* in 15 balls) who took India to a win.

Alzarri Joseph (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies.

Suryakumar was the 'Player of the Match' for his half-century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor