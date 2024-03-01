"Was just happy to be back on the field," says Jonassen after DC's 25-run win over RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 : After Delhi Capitals' 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 7th Women's Premier League (WPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, bowler Jess Jonassen said that she was happy to be back on the field.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Jonassen said that she was looking forward to make a strong partnership with Marizanne Kapp in the first inning.

She further praised Smriti Mandhana for playing a 74-run knock in the second inning for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"To be very honest, I was just happy to be back on the field and be a part of the proceedings. We knew we needed a big score with the quality they had. I was just looking to build a partnership with Kapp, she was going well and that rubbed off on the rest of us. We were happy with the total, but we knew we had to bowl well. RCB have a very good batting line-up and the way Smriti started, she put us under pressure, but we remained calm and ended on the winning note. We've a great variety of players who can come and do a job on any given day, that's the beauty of this Capitals team," Jonassen said.

Coming to the match, while chasing a target of 195, RCB got off to a flying start with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine firing all cylinders.

However, after Devine's departure, RCB's middle order crumbled like a house of cards allowing DC to make an unprecedented comeback in the game.

RCB needed 45 runs in the final five overs, DC's clinical bowling helped them to clinch a 25-run victory.

