Pallekele [Sri Lanka], September 1 : India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday didn’t shy away from accepting that he was playing "high-risk cricket" in the past and that he needs to bring "right" balance to his game in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday. India captain did not hesitate to admit that playing high-risk cricket is the reason for his recent dearth of large ODI scores. The Indian captain, who is the only batter in ODI history to have three double centuries, has only hit one century since 2021. He ended the drought this year with a magnificent century against New Zealand in January.

Rohit stated that he must bring balance to his game and carefully assess the circumstances before taking risks because the team requires him to play extended innings.

"I have played a lot of cricket so it’s important to use that experience. Will do what the team requires from me. In the past two years, I have played a different brand of cricket - it was a high-risk cricket when it comes to batting. I need to bring the right balance to my game - when it comes to taking risks," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference.

The 35-year-old captain also stated that he hasn't given much thought to the high-risk shooting element in recent years and that he will not do so at the Asia Cup.

“I will ensure to not let it [wicket] go when I get into a good rhythm. I haven’t thought about it in the last two years but now I will try and get that balance in my game. I didn’t think about that in the last one and a half years, I was playing high-risk cricket, and will try to bring the right balance in my game in the Asia Cup," Rohit said.

Rohit emphasised that he will use his experience to put the team in a strong position, as India requires him to play big innings in the ODI format.

“My role as a top-order batter is important for the team. To bat long for the team and put the team in a good position. The idea will be to use my experience to put the team in a good position," he added.

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a thumping win over Nepal while India will open their tournament journey against arch-rival on Saturday in Pallekele.

