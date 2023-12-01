Was tough to watch England struggle in World Cup; it does not define the team: Ben Duckett

St. John’s (Antigua), Dec 1 England opener Ben Duckett said it was tough for him to watch the team struggle at the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, but insisted that the dismal performance in the recent competition does not define the team, citing their previous track record.

England entered the competition in India as defending champions, but lost six of their first seven matches to be out of race for the knockouts. But late victories over Netherlands and Pakistan secured their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Duckett, a regular in the Test team, is among the players in a fresh-look England team when they start their ODI series against the West Indies on Sunday. Captain Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse are six men from the ODI World Cup squad who are part of West Indies tour.

"I watched every England game (at this year's World Cup) and it was tough to watch at times. I'm watching mates go out there and struggle. It was really difficult. I was playing with them a few weeks before, so it was tough."

"But we have watched how England have played over the past eight years and one bad five weeks does not define a team. It's probably been the greatest white-ball team. What they've achieved over the past eight years has been incredible. If we can go and play how they have played over the past eight years, or even half as good, that will be an achievement," said Duckett to Sky Sports.

Duckett, who is also in England’s squad for the five T20Is that follow the ODIs, is eager to prove on the tour that he’s good enough to get a place in the white-ball team. "We know how they want to play their cricket and it seems the guys they have picked going into this, the young talent, they go and smack it for their counties and I'm sure they are going to do the same here."

"We're just a group of players who can go and showcase what we can do. I think for each and every one of us it's important to perform. I need to go and prove that I'm good enough to be on this team and so do the other guys."

"I don't think there's going to be a new approach because of how the World Cup went. They had guys who were potentially in their late 30s and coming towards the end of their 50-over careers, so it seemed like there was always going to be a fresh start after it."

Duckett signed off by saying he isn’t thinking of getting a place for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup. "I'm genuinely thinking about the next three weeks. I know how difficult it is to stay in a side when there's this many players."

"I think the biggest thing I've learned over the last 12 to 15 months is not thinking too far ahead. I've got to go and score runs this series to get to the next one. There's people banging down the door who aren't here so, I don't think I'm a shoo-in for the next four years. I'd be silly to think that."

