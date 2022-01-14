Was trying to be positive and then build on that, says Keegan Petersen

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen said he felt delighted after his side defeated India to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

India had won the first Test by 113 runs but South Africa registered wins in the second and third Test to clinch the series.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. It's a mixed bag to be honest. Happy, emotional. I was trying to be positive and then build on that. It's been difficult conditions all around and was just sticking to my guns. It's been a long journey, can't tell the whole story now, won't be over till tomorrow morning. It's been challenging surfaces, challenging bowling attacks," said Keegan Petersen in a post-match presentation.

"We knew it was going to be difficult - they're a high quality bowling attack, a high quality team. We just wanted to have the mindset to fight it out. Enjoying it (success) a lot. The longer you bat, the easier it gets (on these pitches). So, just enjoyed it a lot," he added.

Petersen also recieved the Player of the Series award for his breakthrough performance in the Test series.

Needing 41 runs to win after the lunch on day 4, rassie van der dussen and temba bavuma took south africa over the line with ease on friday. as a result, india failed to win their maiden test series on south african soil after losing the third match by seven wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

