Was trying to hit boundaries: Harry Brook after England's win over Namibia

Saint George [Antigua and Barbuda], June 16 : Following his side's 41-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2024 match, England batter Harry Brook said that he was just trying to hit boundaries and keep pushing the ball in the gaps for doubles.

Brook was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 47 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 235.00. He smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Brook revealed that they didn't think that they were going to play or not because of continuous rain. The youngster added that he just tried to stick around on the crease.

"There was a lot of anxiety going around, we didn't quite think we were going to get out there. Thankfully it stopped (raining) and we got the game. I just tried to stick in there. I was trying to hit boundaries, I was just plinking it into the gaps and getting twos, I was knackered in the end but I am glad that I got a few runs," Brook said.

He also showered praise on Jonny Bairstow for playing a fiery knock in the first inning of the match.

"He (Bairstow) was just banging it, he was trying to smack it. He had a few dot balls and I tried to take that as a positive because I knew he was going to try and hit. He was going to hit a few sixes after those dot balls. He batted beautifully there," he added.

Recapping the match, the toss was delayed after the rain played a spoilsport. Later, the game was reduced to a 10-over match. Namibia decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Philip Salt and Jos Buttler failed to give England a great start, as both openers were dismissed by the third over. Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook helped the Three Lions comeback in a better after adding a few crucial runs on the scoreboard.

In the death overs, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone played a blitz knock and powered England to 122/5.

Trumpelmann led the Namibian bowling attack as he bagged two wickets giving 31 runs in his two-over spell.

During the run chase, Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin gave a powerful start to the underdogs. Everything was going fine for Namibia but things changed after Davin had to leave the crease following an injury.

David Wiese tried to keep Namibia in the hunt, but the all-rounder was removed by Jofra Archer in the 10th over and England pulled off a crucial 41-run win in the T20 World Cup.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan were the only wicket-takers for England in the second inning.

England now sits in the second position in Group B with five points, followed by Scotland which also has 5 points. Australia sits at the top of the table with three wins in three games.

