Hobart [Australia], November 2 : Following India's five-wicket win over Australia in 3rd T20I, skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed Washington Sundar's "flexibility" as a batter and felt that the team played the right combination during the match at Hobart.

From finally winning a toss to Washington Sundar's blitz while chasing 187 runs, everything went right for India in the third T20I at Hobart, as they levelled the series 1-1 with two matches to go. Washington also made the best use of his opportunity to bat at number six.

Following the match, Suryakumar said that winning the toss was important today. He also expressed happiness at bringing in Jitesh Sharma, left-armer pacer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Washington, who worked fine and praised each of their performances. He also highlighted how the pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep complements each other perfectly, just like the batting pair of Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill at the top.

"Winning the toss was important today, and I am really happy with how the team performed. (On the changes working) Absolutely. Those guys were practising really hard and waiting for their chance. Washi (Washington Sundar) showed great flexibility, Jitesh contributed well, and Arshdeep was outstanding. It felt like the right combination tonight. Yes, they are a fantastic pair (Bumrah and Arshdeep)- a bit like Shubman and Abhishek up top. Bumrah does his job quietly, keeps it tight, and Arshdeep capitalises from the other end. Together, they are a really lethal combination. It is (series at 1-1) set up beautifully. We are heading to a new venue, so it will be a fresh challenge, but the boys are confident and enjoying their cricket," said Suryakumar during the post-match presentation.

Pacer Arshdeep, who returned after being benched for two T20Is, said that he has been "working on his process, trusting his skills and executing his plans that he practised and how bowling in tandem with Bumrah gives him more wicket-taking chances as bowlers tend to take risks against him, playing out the more experienced Bumrah safely.

"I have just been working on my process, trusting my skills, and executing the plans I have practised. It feels great to contribute when I get the chance. Yes (enjoying bowling to aggressive batters), definitely. When someone is coming hard at you, there is always a chance to pick up wickets. And when someone like Bumrah is bowling from the other end, batters often take more risks against me, which gives me wicket-taking opportunities. I just try to enjoy my bowling and keep my plans simple. No matter the situation - powerplay or death - I just focus on execution and stick to what I have practised," he added.

With this win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, contributions did come from Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot. However, a blitz from Washington (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive.

