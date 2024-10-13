Washington Sundar receives Fielder of the Series award in T20I series against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Following the T20I series win against Bangladesh, star India all-rounder Washington Sundar was awarded the Impact Fielder of the Series for his brilliant performance in the recently concluded series.

Ravi Bishnoi's three wickets helped India secure a 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday. India clobbered the Tigers (Bangladesh) by 133 runs.

It was a mesmerizing performance from the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson that stamped the Indian side's authority at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The opener from Kerala scored 111 off 47 balls with 11 boundaries and 8 towering sixes, helping India post a formidable total of 297/6 in their 20 overs.

After receiving the fielder of the series award, he thanked the fielding coach T Dilip and the supporting staff of the Indian cricket team.

"It honestly feels amazing. I always try to give my 100 per cent time I am on the field. On the field, anyone and everyone can contribute no matter what the situation is. Very grateful for this. Thank you Dilip Sir and each one in the supporting staff," Sundar said in the video posted by BCCI.

On a record-shattering night in Hyderabad, India emerged as the team with the most 200-plus in men's T20 cricket after blanking Bangladesh with a thumping 133-run victory.

With a high-flying approach in the era of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India became one of the most dominant forces to be reckoned with in the shortest format of cricket.

India blasted its way to the second-highest total in the T20I format by slamming 297/6 on the board.

After the conclusion of the first innings, India has now 37 200-plus totals in men's T20 cricket. India stood level with Somerset with the most 200-plus totals in the shortest format.

But the records books had to be rewritten, with the way India went on with its business. On a record-breaking night, Sanju Samson became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century.

Samson scripted history during India's third and final T20I against Bangladesh. Samson scored 111 runs in just 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 236.17.

Sanju has a fine record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scoring 398 runs in eight innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 162.44, with a century and two fifties.

The 29-year-old also registered the second-fastest T20I century by a full-member team (those who play Test cricket).

The fastest T20I century by a full-member team player is by South Africa's David Miller and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who registered their tons in 35 balls each.

The majority of the brunt of piling up runs on the board was carried by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and experienced opener Samson.

The unorthodox shots from Suryakumar's bat with Samson's traditional shots left Bangladesh bamboozled and spectators' breath away.

India raced to 82/1 in the first six overs, which is the joint-highest powerplay total that the hosts have put up in the shortest format of cricket.

