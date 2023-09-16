Washington Sundar replaces injured Axar Patel in India's squad ahead of Asia Cup final

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 16 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed allrounder Washington Sundar as the replacement for injured Axar Patel ahead of the Asia Cup final.

Axar got ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain which he sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.

BCCI released an official statement to announce the replacement which read, "Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad."

Axar has played in two matches during the tournament so far, having scored 68 runs at an average of 34.00, with the best score of 42 against Bangladesh, which went in vain during a run-chase of 266 runs. He has also taken a wicket

India’s squad for Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

