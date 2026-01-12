Washington Sundar ruled out from India vs New Zealand ODI series due to injury

New Delhi [India], January 12 : India's bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series due to an injury, as per sources.

Washington Sundar played the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. He only bowled five overs, giving away 25 runs, with no wickets taken in the first innings of the match. The 26-year-old walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to the field. However, he later came out to bat at No. 8 and scored seven runs in the Men in Blue's four-wicket win against New Zealand.

Following the match, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Washington Sundar suffered a side strain and will go for scans.

Notably, Sundar's injury comes as another blow for Team India after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series with a side strain suffered during training. Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI for the first ODI.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, Washington Sundar said he enjoyed the win and credited his younger self for dreaming of winning games for the team. He praised KL Rahul's batting and explained that his own role was to manage the late overs carefully and ensure Rahul was on strike for the final deliveries.

Notably, with 10 needed in 10 balls, Washington Sundar gave the strike to Rahul on the third ball of the penultimate over, and Rahul hit two back-to-back boundaries and then followed up with a six to get the Men in Blue over the line.

"It was fun. I owe this to little Washi, who has watched so many games like these on TV and told himself that you do anything to win the game for your team.KL batted beautifully, and knowing he was there, I knew I didn't have to take too much risk, I just had to play the 48th and 49th over and make sure it's him who is batting for the last 10 balls in the game," Sundar said.

