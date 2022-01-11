Washington Sundar tests positive for Covid-19, to miss South Africa series

Washington Sundar has tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the white-ball leg in South Africa. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Sundar has contracted the virus and his participation in the upcoming series is now in doubt. Sundar has been named for the ODI and T20I Indian squads for the series in South Africa.

Sundar has been out of action of international cricket for almost 10 months - he last played for India in March 2021 - because of injuries. He recently recovered and was part of the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy in which he did fairly well leading to his recall into the ODI squad. However, his international return may be temporarily scuppered because of the Covid infection.

