"Wasn't an easy wicket, but...": Bangladesh batsman Shanto after losing to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Kandy [Sri Lanka], September 1 : Following a loss against Sri Lanka by five wickets in their first match in the Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto said on Thursday that the pitch was not easy to bat, however, batters could have done better.

Half-centuries by Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama guided Sri Lanka to a hard-fought five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup campaign opener at Kandy on Thursday.

Shanto was the only batter from Bangladesh's side to make an impact with his 89 off 122 balls. In the post-match presentation, he said that batting could have been better as their plan was to score around 250-260 runs.

"We were looking to score around 250-260 runs. Batting was quite easy against the new ball, but it got harder as the ball got older. It wasn't an easy wicket, but we should have put together partnerships in the top order. We should have batted better. We don't want to make these mistakes in the next game. We thought we should bat first after looking at the wicket. We all agreed with the captain and coach's decision. We didn't bat well. I wouldn't call it an easy wicket, but we should have batted better." Shanto said.

Bangladesh were helpless in front of the Sri Lankan bowling attack, part from Shanto no other batter stepped up and the Bangladesh team were bundled out at 164 in 42.4 overs.

Shanto said that their team are capable of batting against a good bowling line-up but in this match, they were not able to execute that.

"We were prepared to face all types of bowling, so we are all capable to bat in any situation and against any bowling attack. I don't think (the top four being left-handers) was a big problem. We don't have such bowlers in our country. We prepared with whatever resources we have. He (Pathirana) is a good bowler. But I will say that we have done well against good bowling attacks. It didn't happen today. It will be okay in the next game," he said.

Shanto said that their team are looking for win in the next game against Afghanistan on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan.

"We did well in the T20I series against Afghanistan. We didn't do well in the ODIs. We are not too worried about the past. We have a good team. We believe that if we can play our cricket, we can get a good result against Afghanistan," he added.

"We have to win the next game. I think it is possible (to make to the next round). But I would rather plan and prepare for the next match rather than think too far ahead. If we can beat Afghanistan, we will think about the other stuff."

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh sunk to 36/3 in 10.4 overs. A 59-run partnership between Najmul Shanto and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh gain temporary relief.

However, the game changed after Matheesha Pathirana dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, reducing Bangladesh to 127/5. From then on, nobody except Shanto (89 in 122 balls, with seven fours) put up a fight and Bangladesh was bundled out for 164 in 42.4 overs.

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for SL, taking 4/32 in 7.4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana took 2/19 in his eight overs. Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalege, and skipper Dasun Shanaka took a wicket each.

In the chase of 165, SL lost two quick wickets in the form of their openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka and were reduced to 15/2. After a brief partnership between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, SL was given another jolt as Mendis was dismissed by Shakib. SL was 43/3.

Then a 78-run stand between Sadeera (54 in 77 balls with six fours) and Charith Asalanka helped SL to three figures and brought them to the brink of a win. Two more wickets put the defending champions under a slight threat, but Asalanka (62* in 92 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shanaka (14*) guided them to a five-wicket win.

Shakib al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/29 in his 10 overs. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan took a wicket each.

Pathirana bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell.

