"Wasn't one of our best days": Pat Cummins reflects on Australia's loss to Pakistan

Adelaide [Australia], November 8 : In the second ODI against Pakistan, the Australian cricket team suffered a tough defeat. Captain Pat Cummins expressed disappointment and analysed the team's performance.

"It wasn't one of our best days," Cummins admitted candidly.

"They bowled well, but we should have done better and scored more than 160." He noted the challenging conditions, adding, "There was a bit of seam movement out there. We tried to attack (with some close-in fielders), but it wasn't to be."

Despite the setback, Cummins voiced confidence in teammate Josh Inglis.

"I'll leave it to him (Inglis); he has some experience. So let him be himself," he said, indicating his trust in Inglis's abilities.

Looking ahead, Cummins emphasised the importance of preparation for the upcoming Test series against India.

"We've got a week at home. Good training sessions are needed; our minds now shift to the red ball," he stated, underlining the team's focus on getting ready for the challenging series.

The Australian squad will undoubtedly be looking to regroup and return stronger as they face India in the highly anticipated Test series.

In the match, seamer Haris Rauf's breathtaking spell and batter Saim Ayub's quickfire innings powered Pakistan to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Australia, levelling the series 1-1 at Adelaide Oval on Friday. The final ODI on Sunday will serve as the series decider.

Friday's win was historic for Pakistan, marking their first victory against Australia in Adelaide since 1996.

The game seemed straightforward for Pakistan from the start. Mohammad Rizwan's side dominated the Australians, with Rauf and Ayub leading the charge.

In the first innings, Rauf's remarkable spell dismantled the Australian batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 163. During the chase, Saim Ayub's brisk knock helped Pakistan cruise towards the target with 23 overs to spare.

Saim Ayub (82 off 71 balls, including 5 fours and 6 sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (64* off 69 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) opened for Pakistan, establishing a 137-run partnership that set the stage for an easy victory.

The Pakistani openers dominated the Australian bowlers with little resistance. In the 21st over, Adam Zampa made a breakthrough, but it was too late for the hosts to regain control.

Babar Azam (15 off 20 balls, 1 six) replaced Ayub at the crease, building a 32-run partnership with Shafique.

In the end, with just one run needed, Babar Azam finished the game in style, hitting a six over mid-wicket to secure Pakistan's nine-wicket victory.

Haris Rauf was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

Earlier, Pakistan's decision to bowl first paid off, as they managed to restrict Australia to 163.

Matthew Short (19 off 15 balls, 3 fours) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (13 off 10 balls, 3 fours) opened for Australia, making a modest 21-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi dismissed Fraser-McGurk.

Steven Smith (35 off 48 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) was Australia's top scorer, while the rest of the lineup struggled, with no other player reaching 20 runs.

Australia's batting struggled, as key players like Josh Inglis (18 off 25 balls, 2 fours), Marnus Labuschagne (6 off 11 balls), and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 21 balls, 1 six) failed to contribute significantly.

Adam Zampa (18 off 21 balls, 1 four and 1 six) attempted to add crucial runs towards the end, but Shaheen Afridi soon removed him.

Australia ended their innings at 163, with 15 overs left unplayed.

Pakistan's bowling attack, reinvigorated under Rizwan's captaincy, dominated. Haris Rauf starred, taking five wickets for 29 runs in his 8-over spell. Shaheen Afridi, returning to form, claimed three wickets in his eight overs. Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah each took one wicket in their respective spells.

