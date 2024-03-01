Watch: AB de Villiers for RCB again? Georgia Wareham's Sensational Effort Steals the Show

On Thursday, February 29th, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Georgia Wareham of the Royal Challengers Bangalore evoked nostalgia with a remarkable display. Positioned along the boundary line, Wareham thwarted what seemed like a definite six with an astonishing leap, drawing comparisons to AB de Villiers. It all happened in the 11th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Delhi Capitals. Nadine de Klerk's full-length delivery was hit hard by Shafali Verma on the leg side. While the ball seemed destined to be going for a six, Wareham had other plans and pulled the ball back into the field of play with an acrobatic leap.

Apart from the save, Wareham picked catches of both Delhi Capitals openers. Royal Challengers Bangalore conceded a massive amount of runs after bowling first on Thursday, 29 February. Delhi Capitals put in a team effort to hit 190 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the match.Shafali Verma drove the charge with her second half-century of the season. DC were well set in the 15th over with 124 runs on board. The acceleration came in the last three overs, where Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp slammed the RCB death bowling to hit a partnership of 48 runs off just 22 balls. Jonassen remained not out at 36 off 16, while Kapp hit 32 off 16 before getting out to Sophie Devine. This is the first time that the Women's Premier League us being hosted out of Mumbai. With the first leg of the tournament being played in Bengaluru, RCB's matches at the M Chinnaswamy stadium saw a packed crowd



