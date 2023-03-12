Watch: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan mercilessly beats fan during promotional event

Players losing their cool is nothing new, but a cricketer actually looking to smash the brains of a spectator is something you don't see everyday. However, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan failed to contain his anger as he furiously beat a fan with a cap during a promotional event. The Bangladesh star was in Chattogram for a promotional event where a large amount of crowd came to get a glimpse of their star cricketer. Amid the commotion, Shakib seemed to lose his cool and hit a fan with a cap multiple times before being escorted away.

Shakib was last seen in action for Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series against England, where the side defeated the visitors by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram .Shakib registered impressive figures of 1/26 in four overs, and then remained unbeaten on 34 off 24 deliveries in the 157-run chase as Bangladesh reached the target with two overs to spare. Najmul Shanto was named the player of the match for his half-century (51 off 30 deliveries) in the chase. The Bangladesh all-rounder had also played a key role in the side's third ODI victory against England last week, scoring 75 to take the side's score to 246 before registering incredible figures of 4/35, steering the side to a 50-run win.

