Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara receives Guard Of Honour from Team India on his 100th Test

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara earned a much-deserved Guard of Honour from his teammates and got felicitated on his 100th Test landmark at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia on Friday.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was beaming broadly as the entire Indian squad applauded and honoured Pujara for his historic achievement.

A video of Pujara receiving the Guard of Honour was also posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handle.

The legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who couldn't stop praising the senior player for his contribution to Indian cricket, gave Pujara a special 100th Test cap.

Gavaskar expressed his optimism that Cheteshwar Pujara would achieve a century in his 100th Test, noting that the seasoned batsman had served as an example of "hard effort and self-belief."

"It is an honour to receive this cap from you (Sunil Gavaskar), legends like you have inspired me (On getting the cap from Sunny G). I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I'd get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life. To all the youngsters, I'd encourage y'all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I'd like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who've supported me throughout this journey, " Pujara said in a video posted by BCCI.

Coming to the second Test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second Test of the four-match series here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. India leads the four-match series 1-0.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

