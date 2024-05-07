WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Accidentally Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session, Then Gifts Him Batting Gloves; Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings batsman Daryl Mitchell unintentionally injured a fan with a powerful shot during a net session ahead of their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings. A video circulating on social media shows Mitchell's booming drive causing damage to the spectator's iPhone.

However, it's the New Zealand cricketer's act of sportsmanship that has garnered widespread praise. The 32-year-old not only apologized for the mishap but also presented the fan with a pair of batting gloves, as shown in the video.

Mitchell Accidentally Hits Fan's Phone in Practice, Gifts Gloves in Apology

The ball got hit on the back of the phone during practice then Daryl Mitchell gifted a gloves to the owner of the phone. 👏 [Lucky Dhiman] pic.twitter.com/3KgXp5GVPG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2024

Read Also | IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs SRH Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Mitchell, currently the third-highest run scorer for CSK in IPL 2024 with 229 runs in 10 innings, is a crucial element in the team's batting order. With CSK battling injuries and inconsistency, Mitchell's form is considered a key factor in their quest to reach the playoffs and defend their IPL title.

The right-handed batsman, known for his aggressive strokeplay, has amassed seven sixes and 16 boundaries so far this season. Occupying the crucial number 3 position, Mitchell's ability to convert starts into substantial scores will be vital for CSK's success.

Currently placed third on the points table with six wins and five losses in 11 matches, CSK will next face the Gujarat Titans in a rematch of last year's thrilling final. The encounter is scheduled for Friday, May 10, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The teams' earlier encounter this season, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, resulted in a convincing 63-run victory for CSK.